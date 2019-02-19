Young Nudy To Be Released From Jail On $100,000 Bond

Young Nudy is set to be released from DeKalb County jail on $100,000 bond, according to The Atlanta-Journal Constitution (Feb. 19) and later confirmed by Nudy’s lawyer to Billboard. “He is in the book out process. We expect his release late tonight,” W. Scott Smith tells Billboard.

Young Nudy, born Quantavious Thomas, was originally arrested early Super Bowl Sunday (Feb. 3) after being pulled over for a traffic stop alongside his cousin 21 Savage on weapons and gang-associated charges. Nudy’s lawyer, W. Scott Smith, originally called the arrest a case of “mistaken identity” and has since relayed that his client will be pleading not guilty to all of the charges against him.

Smith also released another statement to The AJC following reports of Nudy’s imminent freedom on Tuesday (Feb. 19). “We are very pleased with the result. We are looking forward to getting him out, so he can be with his family,” he said. “He is looking forward to getting back out on tour and to continue to have this incredible success performing.”

The Slimeball 3 rapper’s DJ and manager both fired off tweets hinting that Nudy would be coming home shortly. “My brother on his way home! Nudy free thank Big God,” BJ wrote.

My brother on his way home! Nudy free 🙏🏾 thank Big God — Hennessy Papi (@RealDJBJ) February 19, 2019

MY BOY HOME BITCH IT’S UP! — Slimeball 3 OUT NOW (@OGxTP) February 19, 2019

