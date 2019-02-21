Every two years, Wilco holds their Solid Sound festival at MASS MoCA in North Adams, Massachusetts. Near the end of his recent memoir, Jeff Tweedy says the festival is like Wilco converted into a physical space: Besides multiple headlining performances by Wilco, all of the members’ side projects and musical favorites perform, and their other interests are manifested in art installations, comedy, craft beer, family activities, and more. The event returns this June 28-30, and today its lineup of performers has been revealed.
As usual, Wilco will perform two headlining sets at this year’s fest — the band’s first US performances in almost two years. The various members will also have their own special showcases including Nels Cline’s CUP, Mikael Jorgensen’s Quindar, a string-laden acoustic performance by John Stirratt and Pat Sansone’s longstanding duo the Autumn Defense, a mysterious collaboration between Glenn Kotche and Mad Men actor Jon Hamm called “Fishing,” and a surely star-studded set from “Jeff Tweedy & Friends.”
Also on tap will be Courtney Barnett, the Feelies, Cate Le Bon, Clipping., Jonathan Richman, Milo, Wand, Mdou Moctar, and two sets from Tortoise, among others. Some of the non-musical activities include axe throwing(!), a screen printing workshop, a comedy stage hosted by John Hogdman, a nature hike, a Genelec sound installation, an authors in discussion series presented by Penguin Random House, and access to 250,000 square feet of MASS MoCA gallery space.
Tickets are on sale here. Check out the full lineup below.
MUSIC:
Wilco (2 sets)
Courtney Barnett
The Feelies
Tortoise (2 sets)
Cate Le Bon
Jonathan Richman
Jeff Tweedy & Friends
The Minus 5
Clipping.
Milo
CUP (Nels Cline & Yuka C Honda)
Lonnie Holley
Rafiq Bhatia
Foxwarren
Julian Lage Trio
“Fishing” featuring Jon Hamm & Glenn Kottche
Autumn Defense: acoustic with strings
OHMME
Mdou Moctar
Wand
Buck Meek
Quindar
Lithics
Skyway Man
Lakou Mizik
The Expandards
Rough Francis
Circus Smirkus
Story Pirates
Rani Arbo & Daisy Mayhem Family Show
DJ Funkhouser
NON-MUSICAL ACTIVITIES:
John Hodgman’s Comedy Cabaret
Penguin Random House Presents: Authors in Discussion
Genelec Sound Installation
Wilco Loft Reverb Sale
Axe Throwing
Nature Hike
Ghost Town Studios Screen Printing Workshop
Dust-to-Digital
Euclid Records Pop-Up Record Store
Mellotron Variations
Recycled Rhythms
Yoga
Tintypes