Every two years, Wilco holds their Solid Sound festival at MASS MoCA in North Adams, Massachusetts. Near the end of his recent memoir, Jeff Tweedy says the festival is like Wilco converted into a physical space: Besides multiple headlining performances by Wilco, all of the members’ side projects and musical favorites perform, and their other interests are manifested in art installations, comedy, craft beer, family activities, and more. The event returns this June 28-30, and today its lineup of performers has been revealed.

As usual, Wilco will perform two headlining sets at this year’s fest — the band’s first US performances in almost two years. The various members will also have their own special showcases including Nels Cline’s CUP, Mikael Jorgensen’s Quindar, a string-laden acoustic performance by John Stirratt and Pat Sansone’s longstanding duo the Autumn Defense, a mysterious collaboration between Glenn Kotche and Mad Men actor Jon Hamm called “Fishing,” and a surely star-studded set from “Jeff Tweedy & Friends.”

Also on tap will be Courtney Barnett, the Feelies, Cate Le Bon, Clipping., Jonathan Richman, Milo, Wand, Mdou Moctar, and two sets from Tortoise, among others. Some of the non-musical activities include axe throwing(!), a screen printing workshop, a comedy stage hosted by John Hogdman, a nature hike, a Genelec sound installation, an authors in discussion series presented by Penguin Random House, and access to 250,000 square feet of MASS MoCA gallery space.

Tickets are on sale here. Check out the full lineup below.

MUSIC:

Wilco (2 sets)

Courtney Barnett

The Feelies

Tortoise (2 sets)

Cate Le Bon

Jonathan Richman

Jeff Tweedy & Friends

The Minus 5

Clipping.

Milo

CUP (Nels Cline & Yuka C Honda)

Lonnie Holley

Rafiq Bhatia

Foxwarren

Julian Lage Trio

“Fishing” featuring Jon Hamm & Glenn Kottche

Autumn Defense: acoustic with strings

OHMME

Mdou Moctar

Wand

Buck Meek

Quindar

Lithics

Skyway Man

Lakou Mizik

The Expandards

Rough Francis

Circus Smirkus

Story Pirates

Rani Arbo & Daisy Mayhem Family Show

DJ Funkhouser

NON-MUSICAL ACTIVITIES:

John Hodgman’s Comedy Cabaret

Penguin Random House Presents: Authors in Discussion

Genelec Sound Installation

Wilco Loft Reverb Sale

Axe Throwing

Nature Hike

Ghost Town Studios Screen Printing Workshop

Dust-to-Digital

Euclid Records Pop-Up Record Store

Mellotron Variations

Recycled Rhythms

Yoga

Tintypes