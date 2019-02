Moogfest has announced its initial 2019 lineup. Included in the first wave of artists are William Basinski, GAS, Tim Hecker, A Place To Bury Strangers, U.S. Girls, the Field, Depeche Mode’s Martin Gore, Matthew Dear, Suzi Analogue, and more. The experimental music festival will take place from 4/25-28 in Durham, NC.

More performing artists will be announced down the line. Tickets are on sale now and more information can be found here.