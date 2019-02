Death Cab For Cutie frontman Ben Gibbard has called Teenage Fanclub his favorite band, and a couple of years ago, he released a full-length cover of their 1991 power-pop classic Bandwagonesque. Teenage Fanclub played a show in Gibbard’s hometown of Seattle last night, and Gibbard joined them onstage to play “The Concept,” sharing lead vocal duties with the band’s own Norman Blake. Watch their performance below.