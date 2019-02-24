Oscars 2019: Black Panther Wins Best Original Score

Swedish composer Ludwig Göransson has just won the Oscar for Best Original Score for his work on Ryan Coogler’s Black Panther. Göransson beat out nominees including Jazz trumpeter and composer Terence Blanchard (BlacKkKlansman), Nicholas Britell (If Beale Street Could Talk), Marc Shaiman (Mary Poppins Returns), and French composer Alexandre Desplat (Isle Of Dogs). Desplat won Best Original Score last year for Guillermo del Toro’s The Shape Of Water.

Earlier this month Göransson won Record Of The Year and Song Of The Year at the Grammys for his work on Childish Gambino’s “This Is America.”