Last year, the Philadelphia-based band Control Top released only one song, “Type A,” but it was kickass enough to land them on our list of 40 Best New Bands Of 2018. The group put out their first demo tape in 2016, with Ali Carter at its helm, but in the last year and change they’ve rejiggered the lineup to include guitarist Al Creedon and drummer Alex Lichtenauer. That fearsome trio recorded the band’s debut full-length, Covert Contracts, which is out in April.

The new track they’re sharing from it today, “Chain Reaction,” is all fiery rage and crawling fury, bashing drums cut through with peeling guitars. “No one likes to take the blame/ In the end, we’re all the same,” Carter screams. “Light the wick, pull the trigger/ What started small is getting bigger.”

“The song takes place in the middle of an argument,” Carter explains in a press release. “Vitriol is flying and emotions are running high. With our culture’s growing appetite for anger and conflict, a petty disagreement can easily escalate into a full-out shouting match.”

Listen below.

Covert Contracts by Control Top

TRACKLIST:

01 “Type A”

02 “Office Rage”

03 “Chain Reaction”

04 “Unapologetic”

05 “Straight Jackets”

06 “Covert Contracts”

07 “Betrayed”

08 “Ego Deaf”

09 “Traffic”

10 “Prism”

11 “Black Hole”

TOUR DATES:

03/13-15 Austin, TX @ SXSW

03/16 Houston, TX @ The Studio at Warehouse Live

03/17 Dallas, TX @ Kessler Theater

03/19 Sante Fe, NM @ Meow Wolf

03/21 Phoenix, AZ @ Valley Bar

03/22 Tustin, CA @ Marty’s On Newport

03/23 Hollywood, CA @ Troubadour

03/24 San Francisco, CA @ Bottom Of The Hill

03/26 Seattle, WA @ The Crocodile

03/27 Vancouver, BC @ Venue Nightclub

03/28 Portland, OR @ Doug Fir Lounge

03/30 Salt Lake City, UT @ Metro Music Hall

04/01 Denver, CO @ The Marquis Theatre

04/02 Omaha, NE @ O’Leaver’s

04/03 Kansas City, MO @ The Riot Room

04/04 St. Louis, MO @ Old Rock House

04/05 Milwaukee, WI @ The Rave Bar

04/06 Madison, WI @ Majestic Theatre

04/07 St. Paul, MN @ Turf Club

04/09 East Moline, IL @ The Rust Belt

04/10 Newport, KY @ Thompson House

04/11 Pittsburgh, PA @ Spirit Pittsburgh

04/12 Toronto, ON @ Horseshoe Tavern

04/13 Montreal, QC @ Les Foufounes Electriques

04/15 Buffalo, NY @ Rec Room

04/16 Cleveland, OH @ Grog Shop

04/18 New York, NY @ Bowery Ballroom

04/19 Philadelphia, PA @ Underground Arts

04/20 Asbury Park, NJ @ House of Independents

04/21 Cambridge, MA @ The Sinclair

04/23 Washington, DC @ Rock & Roll Hotel

04/25 Carrboro, NC @ Cat’s Cradle

04/26 Asheville, NC @ The Mothlight

04/27 Atlanta, GA @ Masquerade

04/28 Nashville, TN @ The Basement East

Covert Contracts is out 4/5 via Get Better Records. Pre-order it here.