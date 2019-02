Fury, a five-piece hardcore band from Orange County, CA, have been making a name for themselves for a few years now, partially on the strength of 2016 debut album Paramount. Today they announce they’ve signed to Run For Cover to release their cheekily titled sophomore full-length Failed Entertainment this spring. Along with the announcement comes lead single “Angels Over Berlin.”

On the new track, frontman Jeremy Stith seethes and growls through a landscape of torrential guitar work. These sounds are all cracked bone and gristled sinew. However, the song’s exterior belies its introspective thought process. As Stith explains in a press release, “[It] sums up what love and being a human means to me. The give and take, the power to let go of control, the faith and trust it takes to be vulnerable and open to another person’s view as well as open to the inevitable part of love which is grief. Not just romantic relationships, but all relationships; even the one you have with yourself.”

Failed Entertainment was recorded by Colin Knight and their own guitarist Madison Woodward at Paradise Records, in Anaheim, CA. They also collaborated with engineer Andrew Oswald at Secret Bathroom Studios, mixing engineer Jack Endino (Nirvana, Soundgarden) and Parquet Courts’ Andrew Savage. Fury will be embarking on a short West Coast tour soon.

Below, hear “Angels Over Berlin,” and read on for Fury’s tour schedule and the Failed Entertainment tracklist.

TRACKLIST:

01. “Angels Over Berlin”

02. “Goodtime”

03. “Vacation”

04. “America”

05. “Inevitable Need to Reach Out”

06. “Birds Of Paradise”

07. “Mono No Aware”

08. “Lost in The Funhouse”

09. “New Years Days”

10. “New Years Eve (Melbourne)”

11. “Crazy Horses Run Free”

TOUR DATES:

03/09 – Berkeley, CA @ Mutiny on the Bay Festival

03/14-03/17 – Austin, TX @ SXSW

03/28 – San Diego @ The Irenic #

03/29 – Garden Grove, CA @ Garden Grove Amphitheater #

03/30 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Roxy Theatre (Early) #

03/30 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Roxy Theatre (Late) #

03/31 – Berkeley, CA @ 924 Gilman #

# w/ Gorilla Biscuits

Failed Entertainment is out 5/3 via Run For Cover. Pre-order it here.