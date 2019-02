The Vermont-originating trio Mountain Man returned last year after an eight-year hiatus to gift us with their signature harmonizing and prairie croons on their sophomore album Magic Ship. The ladies are keeping the momentum going with a new EP of two John Denver covers, Mountain Man Sings John Denver, which is out digitally now. A 7″ vinyl will be released in June.

We premiered the B-side, “Around And Around,” way back in 2013. Now Mountain Man have released the other half of the collection:”Take Me Home, Country Roads,” arguably Denver’s most famous song.

The new cover is as sparse as can be — whispering acoustic guitar and that dulcet trio of voices. It feels like a caress of the forehead, head nestled in a loved one’s lap. John Denver would be proud.

Listen below.

TRACKLIST:

01 “Take Me Home, Country Roads”

02 “Around And Around”

Mountain Man Sings John Denver is out now on digital platforms via Nonesuch. The 7″ vinyl is out 6/7 — pre-order it here.