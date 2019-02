Ahmed Gallab has been releasing music as Sinkane for a little over a decade, an effervescent blend of experimental electronics, funk-rock, and Sudanese pop. Born in London to Sudanese parents, raised in Ohio, and now based in New York, Sinkane has accumulated a wealth of cultural influences that emanate in his tunes. Today, the artist has announced his seventh full-length album, Dépaysé — French for “to be removed from one’s habitual surroundings.” It’s the follow-up to 2017’s Life & Livin’ It. In addition, he’s released a new music video for the lead single, “Everybody.”

The Rio de Janeiro-set, Bruno Ferreira-directed video is brash and vibrant. It depicts diverse crowds of joyous dancers uniting in streets, apartments and a renowned Rio samba school, Escola de Samba Paraíso do Tuiuti. Ferreira calls the video “incredibly emotional and personal to me.” He goes on: “The people I met during filming taught me to smile and dance, even in the midst of a daily life oppressed and undignified by politics and those who consider themselves superior. They are tired of fighting, and yet they fight every day. They are the heroes of the film. They are the heroes of life.”

Sinkane says that “Everybody” is “dedicated to the brave men, women and children fighting against oppression in places like Brazil, Sudan, and all over the world #تسقط_بس” Watch below, where you can also find Dépaysé‘s tracklist and Sinkane’s tour dates.

TRACKLIST:

01. “Everybody”

02. “Everyone”

03. “On Being”

04. “Dépaysé”

05. “Ya Sudan”

06. “Stranger”

07. “Be Here Now”

08. “The Searching”

09. “Mango”

TOUR DATES:

06/04 – Zurich, CH @ Mascotte

06/06 – Amsterdam, NL @ Bitterzoet

06/07 – Beverungen, DE @ Orange Blossom Festival

06/08 – London, UK @ Field Day Festival

06/12 – Washington, DC @ U Street Music Hall

06/13 – Philadelphia, PA @ Johnny Brenda’s

06/14 – Brooklyn, NY @ Elsewhere

06/15 – Boston, MA @ Cafe 939

06/16 – Burlington, VT @ ArtsRiot

06/18 – Toronto, ON @ The Velvet Underground

06/19 – Detroit, MI @ El Club

06/20 – Columbus, OH @ The Basement

06/21 – Chicago, IL @ Chop Shop

06/22 – Minneapolis, MN @ Turf Club

06/25 – Seattle, WA @ Tractor Tavern

06/26 – Portland, OR @ Doug Fir

06/28 – San Francisco, CA @ The Independent

06/29 – Los Angeles, CA @ Bootleg Theatre

Dépaysé is out 5/31 via City Slang. Pre-order it here.