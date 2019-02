Rustic folk purveyor MC Taylor has released a duo of new Hiss Golden Messenger tracks today. Neither of the songs — “Watching The Wires” and “Everybody Needs Somebody” — are connected to a forthcoming album. Both feature backing vocals from Amelia Meath of Sylvan Esso and Mountain Man.

“Watching The Wires” manages to be both bouncy and wistful. The guitars are sticky and low-flying, but the piano and vocals rise above the evergreen expanse. “Everybody Needs Somebody” is a down-home, soulful jam yearning for that adage we can all connect with: “We break our backs and still lack the one thing that can save us,” Taylor sings. “There’s a hymn and though it’s fleeting, it bears repeating/ Everybody needs somebody.”

Hiss Golden Messenger is also embarking on a tour very soon. Listen to the new songs and check out the dates below.

TOUR DATES:

03/01 – Woodstock, NY @ Levon Helm Studios *

03/02 – Westerly, RI @ Knickerbocker Music Center *

03/03 – Holyoke, MA @ Gateway City Arts *

03/05 – Portsmouth, NH @ 3S Artspace *

03/06 Burlington, VT @ ArtsRiot *

03/07 Manchester Center, VT – Billsville House Concert *

03/08 Harrisonburg, VA @ Clementine Cafe *

03/09 Norfolk, VA @ ODU Goode Theater *

03/16 Thomasville, GA @ Oakfest

06/06–08 Wellston, MI @ Camp Greensky Music Festival

07/24 Durham, NC @ Carolina Theatre (MRG30 Festival)

08/21 Morrison, CO @ Red Rocks Amphitheatre ^

08/22 Morrison, CO @ Red Rocks Amphitheatre ^

* solo performance

^ w/ Nathaniel Rateliff & the Night Sweats

“Watching The Wires” and “Everybody Needs Somebody” are out now via Merge.