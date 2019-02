Fucking Deafheaven, man. Last year, the Bay Area art-metal destroyers released Ordinary Corrupt Human Love, an absolute monster of an album. And this morning, they’ve shared a new non-album track called “Black Brick,” and it’s a gut-ripper, too.

Deafheaven have been taking their sound, based in black metal, further and further out, with the shoegaze and goth and alt-rock influences becoming more and more pronounced. But that’s not what happens on “Black Brick,” the new B-side. Instead, “Black Brick” finds Deafheaven going full metal. It starts out sounding like Celtic Frost and eventually ramps up into old-school black-metal insanity. Almost every Deafheaven song is long, and almost every Deafheaven song takes you on a journey. This one stretches out to seven minutes and crams in a bunch of different moods, so it’s no exception. But the ferocity never lets up.

Deafheaven are about to head out on a long North American co-headlining tour with Baroness, and with the avant-garde metal band Zeal & Ardor opening. Those shows are going to be something. They’ve also got a few dates with Gojira coming up. Below, listen to “Black Brick” and check out the dates for those shows.

TOUR DATES:

3/08 – Houston, TX @ White Oak Music Hall *

3/09 – Austin, TX @ Emo’s *

3/10 – Dallas, TX @ Canton Hall *

3/12 – Phoenix, AZ @ Van Buren *

3/13 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Wiltern *

3/14 – Anaheim, CA @ The House of Blues *

3/16 – Berkeley, CA @ UC Theatre *

3/18 – Portland, OR @ Roseland *

3/19 – Seattle, WA @ The Showbox *

3/20 – Vancouver, BC @ The Vogue Theatre *

3/22 – Edmonton, CA @ Union Hall *

3/23 – Calgary, AB @ The Palace Theatre *

3/24 – Spokane, WA @ The Knitting Factory *

3/26 – Salt Lake City, UT @ The Complex *

3/27 – Denver, CO @ The Ogden Theater *

3/29 – Minneapolis, MN @ Skyway Theatre *

3/30 – Madison, WI @ The Sylvee *

3/31 – Chicago, IL @ Riviera Theater *

4/02 – Toronto, ON @ The Danforth Music Hall *

4/03 – Montreal, QC @ The Corona Theater *

4/05 – Sayreville, NJ @ Starland Ballroom *

4/06 – Worcester, MA @ The Palladium *

4/07 – Albany, NY @ Upstate Concert Hall *

4/09 – Cleveland, OH @ Agora Theatre *

4/10 – Silver Spring, MD @ The Fillmore *

4/12 – New York, NY @ Terminal 5 *

4/14 – Philadelphia, PA @ The Fillmore / Decibel Metal & Beer Fest *

6/11 – Raleigh, NC @ The Ritz ^

6/12 – Charlotte, NC @ The Fillmore ^

6/13 – Asheville, NC @ The Orange Peel ^

6/14 – Manchester, TN @ Bonnaroo

8/16-18 – Las Vegas @ Psycho Las Vegas

* with Baroness, Zeal & Ardor

^ with Gojira

Ordinary Corrupt Human Love is out now on Anti-.