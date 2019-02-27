Metalcore Band Plays A Gig Inside Knoxville Wendy’s

Knoxville’s hottest music venue has everything: Fresh never frozen beef, a soda machine, at least two screaming children, Frosties. The hip new destination for Tennesseean concertgoers is Wendy’s, apparently. Yesterday, Metalcore bands Capital Vices and Makena stopped by one of Wendy’s 13 Knoxville locations and played impromptu ten-minute sets to burger-eating customers.

“We stopped to use the restroom and just jokingly asked if we could play,” Capital Vices told Alt Press. “And the manager let us because it was her birthday and she wanted us to do it as a birthday present.”

Last month, Wendy’s official Twitter account tweeted jokey disses at bands like Hawthorne Heights and Gwar to celebrate “National Roast Day.” The Wendy’s mascot could use a punk makeover if the fast-food chain is looking to fully rebrand. Just a thought.

Fan-filmed videos from the gig show the bands’ frontmen singing into the front cameras on their phones while their bandmates truly rock out and three fans mosh around them. The footage, unfortunately, does not include shots of confused patrons who just wanted to eat their lunch in peace.

Check out the Wendy’s metalcore mini-concert below.