Elva – “Athens” Video

Elva is a new venture from Elizabeth Morris of English indie-pop greats Allo Darlin’ and Ola Innset of Norwegian bands Making Marks and Sunturns. Today, we’re premiering their first song and video for “Athens.” The group are also announcing their first full length album, which is due in April.

The widely adored Allo Darlin’ broke up in 2016. Compared to that band’s last release, “Hymn On The 45,” which felt like a celebration of new opportunities and directions, “Athens” is on the quiet side. The track takes a much more rustically sensible approach, grounded in heavenly acoustic plucks and light percussion. While still proving a complete mastery of melodic tone, there seems to be a newfound lightness in the air.

The accompanying video for “Athens,” shot by greek filmmakers Ilektra Poirazoglou and Iason Arvanitakis, reflects this almost folky pragmatism. The black and white shots are of a bustling urban center, capturing the curious facets of adventuring into something new. Also, there are a lot of dogs.

Watch and listen to “Athens” below.

TRACKLIST:

01 “Athens”

02 “Tailwind”

03 “Dreaming With Our Feet”

04 “Ghostwriter”

05 “Harbour In The Storm”

06 “Airport Town”

07 “Don’t Be Afraid”

08 “Everything Is Strange”

09 “I Need Love”

10 “Winter Sun”

Winter Sun is out 4/19 on Tapete. Pre-order it here.