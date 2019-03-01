Indie rock legends Sebadoh are back this spring with their first new album in more than six years. Titled Act Surprised, it was written and recorded after Lou Barlow moved back to Northampton, Massachusetts and reconnected with bandmates Jason Loewenstein and Bob D’Amico. Today we hear its lead single, “Celebrate The Void.” In a press release, Barlow compares the new song to Ariana Grande — no, really!

Here’s Barlow’s statement:

The first line of this song: “I get the feeling you don’t feel me” is pretty good. It could be a line in an Ariana Grande song, I like it. I followed it from there through some general complaints about a composite character in my life, someone I could never crack. Sometimes the walls are too high. If you think about it, the resistance was always there, even in the very beginning. What to do? Pick endlessly at the seams? Replay moments in my head looking for a way to explain it all? No, stop, there is no one answer and that’s OK…Celebrate the void.

You will not be surprised to learn that “Celebrate The Void” sounds a lot more like ’90s indie rock than ’10s pop. Check it out via the fittingly lo-fi music video below.

TRACKLIST:

01 “Phantom”

02 “Celebrate The Void”

03 “Follow The Breath”

04 “Medicate”

05 “See-Saw”

06 “Vacation”

07 “Stunned”

08 “Fool”

09 “Raging River”

10 “Sunshine”

11 “Act Surprised”

12 “Battery”

13 “Belief”

14 “Leap Year”

15 “Reykjavik”

Act Surprised is out 5/24 via Dangerbird. Pre-order it here.