Last week, Slipknot’s Corey Taylor reignited his delightfully random feud Nickelback frontman Chad Kroeger. Taylor went on Sex Pistols guitarist Steve Jones’ radio show and said Imagine Dragons are replacing Nickelback as the worst band in rock.

In case you haven’t been keeping up with washed-up band drama, Taylor and Kroeger’s beef began in 2017 when Kroeger accused Slipknot of wearing masks to cover up their bad music and Taylor said Kroeger’s face looks like a foot. Now, we have a third party in the mix: Imagine Dragons. Yesterday, lead vocalist Dan Reynolds spoke out against the criticism in a series of Instagram posts.

“I’ve gotten over the fact that guys in other bands (the 1975, foster the people, smashing pumpkins, slipknot, etc) feel a need to talk badly about my band for whatever reason,” he wrote. “I don’t feel anger towards them actually, just more of a sadness that this industry embraces, even celebrates this mentality.” Read his full statement below.