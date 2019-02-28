Weezer Premiered The Black Album On Fortnite’s New Weezer Island

It looks like Weezer are tapping into the tween meme market. Earlier today, they premiered their new self-titled record, The Black Album, on the viral video game Fortnite. A new island called “Weezer World” popped up in the Fortnite universe — as part of the game’s eighth “season” — where players can explore and listen to four songs from the new album before its official, real-world release at midnight tonight. Earlier this month, Rivers Cuomo tweeted, “Weezer (The Fortnite Album).” Here’s hoping they don’t release any flossing videos. Check out Weezer Island below.

There is a new @Weezer themed island in @FortniteGame season 8 which is also playing the new album @RiversCuomo pic.twitter.com/tgNI3jDjr7 — Geoff Keighley (@geoffkeighley) February 28, 2019

Fortnite Weezon 8 live now! — weezer (@Weezer) February 28, 2019

The Black Album is out 3/1.