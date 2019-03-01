On the first day of 2019, the Charlotte rapper DaBaby posted a truly ridiculous low-budget video for his extremely catchy song “Walker Texas Ranger.” The video quickly went viral, and DaBaby immediately went on a tear, revealing himself to be a gifted, electric, unapologetically silly rapper. DaBaby’s real life seems more complicated than his on-record persona; he may or may not have killed someone in self-defense in a Walmart last year. But at least thus far, nothing has slowed DaBaby’s ascent, and he made it up out of the regional-YouTube underground in record time.

A few weeks ago, DaBaby signed a deal with Interscope. And he’s already come out with his first project since his fast rise, following up last year’s Blank Blank mixtape with a new album called Baby On Baby. The new album features “Walker Texas Ranger,” and it’s also got guest appearances from big-deal Atlanta rappers like Offset, Rich The Kid, and Rich Homie Quan, as well as DaBaby’s regular collaborator Stunna4Vegas.

Baby On Baby is a short album — 13 songs, 32 minutes — and it works as a showcase for the theatrical silliness and understated, confident bounce of those YouTube videos. We’ll see where DaBaby goes from here, but it feels like a good start. Stream it below.

Baby 4 Baby is out now on Interscope.