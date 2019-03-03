Preview Arcade Fire’s “Baby Mine” From New Dumbo Movie

A new preview of Disney’s Tim Burton-directed Dumbo live-action remake debuted tonight, featuring a new cover of the original film’s “Baby Mine” by Arcade Fire. The cinematic lullaby will play during the forthcoming movie’s end credits. Arcade Fire previously provided the score for Spike Jonze’s Her in 2013. It was nominated for the Academy Award for Best Original Score.

Arcade Fire’s Win Butler talks about his connection to the original 1941 Dumbo in a statement:

There is a scene with a locomotive in the original Dumbo that uses an instrument called the Sonovox that my grandpa Alvino Rey made famous in the 1930s. Every time I saw the film I thought it was him. When we were asked to do the [end credit version of “Baby Mine”], I immediately got all of my grandfather’s old guitars and wanted to play them in the song. My mom plays the harp on the track, my brother the theremin, my wife [Régine Chassagne] sings and plays drums, and our son even plays the triangle, as well as the rest of our “family” in Arcade Fire. I will forever relate to the song thinking about the people I hold so dear that are so precious to me. Listen for the cameo of my grandpa Alvino’s famous Sonovox at the end.

Listen to Arcade Fire’s updated “Baby Mine” below.