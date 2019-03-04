Pharrell Williams has announced the star-studded lineup for the debut edition of his Virginia Beach festival, Something In The Water. The list includes Travis Scott, Missy Elliott, Migos, Maggie Rogers, Diplo, Janelle Monae, Rosalía, and more.

The first-time festival (Apr. 26-28) will feature several different events, including a concert on the beach and other performances at the Oceanfront stages and the Virginia Beach Convention Center. In a press release, the festival’s mission is explained as a way to “unite the community and celebrate the diversity and magic of Virginia Beach” while the weekend celebrates “the opportunity and the chance to empower everyone from the youth to the small business owners.”

In a statement, Williams also explained his motivation for bringing the festival to his hometown: “Allen Iverson. Missy Elliott. Dave Matthews Band. Ella Fitzgerald. Virginia has been home to some of the most gifted artists, athletes, and scientists to ever live. And it makes sense — the people of Virginia are one-of-a-kind: uniquely gritty, bold, and brilliant.”

He continued, “For the first time, we are harnessing that energy, bringing the great minds of our time and the biggest brands in the world to this great place, and letting the inspiration flow and well deserved opportunities unfold. Virginia needs this right now and the world will see what we Virginians have known all along: there really is Something In The Water.”

The weekend will also include a special conversation following the screening of The Burial Of Kojo by writer and director Samuel “Blitz” Bazawule — presented by award-winning director Ava Duvernay’s independent film distributor ARRAY, a collaborative dedicated to the amplification of independent films by filmmakers of color and women of all kinds.

Tickets will go on sale on March 8 at Noon EST on somethinginthewater.com.

Assistant to the City Manager of Virginia Beach Brian Solis says live performances will take place that Friday from 4-11PM and Saturday from noon-11PM.

See Williams’ festival’s teaser and the full musical lineup below.

LINEUP:

Travis Scott

Lil Uzi Vert

Jaden Smith

Jhene Aiko

Maggie Rogers

Migos

Diplo

Deepak Chopra

Radiant Children

DRAM

Missy Elliott

Mac Demarco

Geoffrey Canada

Trap Karaoke

Ferg

SZA

Pusha T

Kaws

Masego

John-Robert

J Balvin

Anderson .Paak & The Free Nationals

Pharrell & Friends

Janelle Monae

Virgil Abloh

Pop Up Church Service

Leikeli47

Rosalia

Dave Matthews Band

Kaytranada

This article was originally published at Billboard.