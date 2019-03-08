Channel Tres – “Brilliant Nigga”

Channel Tres is an invigorating Compton artist who slyly blends Detroit-style house with West Coast rapping sensibilities. Production styles aside, his delivery always teems with an effortless sense of swagger. A lot of people seem to have noticed: Elton John called him “a fresh and brilliant singer/songwriter,” he’s currently touring with Robyn, he has more dates lined up with Vince Staples, and his latest self-titled release landed on our list of great 2018 EPs.

Now, Tres is dropping a new single, “Brilliant Nigga.” Bouncing bass and sharp flute gorgeously fill out the spaces of the track’s silky house beat. “Got you in a trance/ You might’ve missed your chance,” Tres shrugs — big talk from an artist on the come up, and in this case it feels completely earned.

Listen below.

TOUR DATES:

03/08 New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden @

03/09 Washington, DC @ The Anthem @

03/11 Boston, MA @ House of Blues @

03/13 Montreal, QC @ MTELUS @

03/14 Toronto, ON @ Rebel @

03/22 Vancouver, BC @ Harbour Convention Center #

03/23 Portland, OR @ Roseland Ballroom #

03/24 Portland, OR @ Roseland Ballroom #

03/28 San Francisco, CA @ Warfield #

03/29 Oakland, CA @ Fox Theater #

03/30 Los Angeles, CA @ The Novo #

03/31 Los Angeles, CA @ The Novo #

04/02 San Diego, CA @ The Observatory North Park #

04/03 Pomona, CA @ Fox Theater #

05/11 Mayer, AZ @ FORM: Arcosanti

05/12 Bakersfield, CA @ Lightning in a Bottle

05/17 Sainte-Therese, QC @ Santa Teresa Festival

5/19 Cambridge, MA @ Sonia’s

5/21 Brooklyn, NY @ Elsewhere

5/22 Washington, DC @ Flash

05/26 Detroit, MI – Movement Festival

@ – with Robyn

# – with Vince Staples

“Brilliant Nigga” is out now via GODMODE.