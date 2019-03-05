Back in 2012, the psychedelic Liverpool pranksters Clinic came out with Free Reign, their last album of fizzy, krautrock-addled garage-pop. It’s been quiet on the Clinic front since then. And now, seven years later, the band has finally announced plans to follow it up. Clinic’s next album is called Wheeltappers And Shunters, and it’s set to arrive this spring.

The album title is inspired by an old, obscure British ’70s variety show called The Wheeltappers And Shunters Social Club, the title of which has been an inside band joke for years. And the album comes dipped in ’70s UK culture. In a press release, frontman Ade Blackburn says, “It’s a satirical take on British culture — high and low. It fascinates me that people look back on the 1970s as the glory days. It’s emerged that there was a darker, more perverse side to that time. When you look back on it now, it was quite clearly there in mainstream culture.”

First single “Rubber Bullets” is a dark, fuzzy hookfest, very much in the tradition of the music Clinic have been making for so many years. Below, listen to the track and check out the Wheeltappers And Shunters tracklist.

TRACKLIST:

01 “Laughing Cavalier”

02 “Complex”

03 “Rubber Bullets”

04 “Tiger”

05 “Ferryboat Of The Mind”

06 “Mirage”

07 “D.I.S.C.I.P.L.E”

08 “Flying Fish”

09 “Be Yourself/Year Of The Sadist”

10 “Congratulations”

11 “Rejoice!”

12 “New Equations At The Copacabana”

Wheeltappers And Shunters is out 5/10 on Domino.