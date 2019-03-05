Noted Cloud Fan Ariana Grande Launches New Cloud Macchiato With Starbucks

Ariana Grande, who is apparently a notable fan of clouds (?), has teamed up with Starbucks for a new twist on one of their menu items: a Cloud Macchiato. The drink makes its grand debut in stores today, and Grande is serving as its brand ambassador, per USA Today. “We’ve long been fans of Ariana Grande’s (and we’re both fans of Clouds), so we’re excited to work with her to celebrate the debut of Cloud Macchiato,” Starbucks said in a promotional e-mail.

The Cloud Macchiato features a special recipe “Cloud foam” that uses egg whites, which is then combined with espresso and has a caramel drizzle. Sounds like you don’t need to add any … sweetener … to that drink!

Grande does indeed have some cloud cachet: Her fragrance, which was released last year, was also called Cloud. The pop singer posted some photos to celebrate their new partnership:

A lot to unpack here! Just kidding, no there’s not… Grande’s most recent album, thank u, next, came out last month.