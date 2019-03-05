Woodstock 50 Performers Will Include Dead & Co, The Killers, Chance The Rapper

Are you excited to see Imagine Dragons at Woodstock or what? Billboard reports that they will be among the artists on the lineup for Woodstock 50, the official three-day 50th anniversary festival thrown by original Woodstock producer Michael Lang in Watkins Glen, New York.

Although the lineup has yet to be announced, artists participating in the festival have now been paid in full following a brief delay and rumors that the event was in financial trouble. Along with Imagine Dragons, those artists include the Killers, Chance The Rapper, Dead & Company, and Santana, who famously performed at the original Woodstock.

“There’s always been lots of rumors around Woodstock,” Lang tells Billboard. “We have excellent partners and an incredible talent lineup of over 80 artists which will be announced within the next couple of weeks. We’re preparing a once in a lifetime event.”

“It’ll be an eclectic bill,” he told Rolling Stone earlier this year. “It’ll be hip-hop and rock and some pop and some of the legacy bands from the original festival.” Some contemporary bands are also expected to stage “celebrations of artists from the original Woodstock” like Janis Joplin, the Band, Jefferson Airplane, and Joe Cocker.

Woodstock 50 is just one of two Woodstock anniversary events being held over the same weekend in August, 8/16-18. The Bethel Woods Center For The Arts, Live Nation Concerts, and INVNT are hosting the Bethel Woods Music And Culture Festival an hour and a half away on the grounds of the original Woodstock in Bethel, New York.