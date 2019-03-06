Greys – “These Things Happen”

Toronto punk outfit Greys have a new album on the way called Age Hasn’t Spoiled You. This is their third full-length, following up 2016’s Outer Heaven. (It’s their fourth if you count Outer Heaven’s sister project Warm Shadow.) To give us a taste of what’s to come, the band has shared the first single from the new album, “These Things Happen.”

Scuzzy, blown out, and boyishly endearing, Greys blast all of your nerve endings on this cut. Frontman Shehzaad Jiwani cites a surprising array of influences for the track: the Chemical Brothers, Crosby, Stills, Nash & Young, the Beastie Boys, and Madonna’s late ’90s hit “Beautiful Stranger.” Also, the track ends with a sample from a PBS documentary about the Black Panthers.

“This song is about perspective and understanding during chaotic times,” Jiwani says. “I wanted to superimpose the socially and spiritually conscious energy of the late ’60s onto our current political climate and the pervasive numbness people can feel towards opposing viewpoints when they are exhausted by their news feeds.”

Listen to “These Things Happen” below.

TRACKLIST:

01 “A-440″

02 “Arc Light”

03 “Constant Pose”

04 “These Things Happen”

05 “Kill Appeal”

06 “Western Guilt”

07 “Tangerine”

08 “Aphantasia”

09 “Burning Chrome”

10 “Shelley Duval In 3 Women”

11 “Static Beach”

CREDIT: Vanessa Heins

Age Hasn’t Spoiled You is out 5/10 via Carpark. Pre-order it here.