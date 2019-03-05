R. Kelly Gives First Interview Since Arrest

R. Kelly’s first interview since being charged with 10 counts of aggravated criminal sexual abuse will air tomorrow on CBS This Morning at 7 AM EST. He was charged late last month and released from jail on bond a few days later. A clip from the new interview shows Kelly denying abuse and sexual involvement with underage women to interviewer Gayle King. “Whether they’re old rumors, new rumors, future rumors. Not true,” he insists. “This is not me. I’m fighting for my fucking life.”

“That’s stupid! Use your common sense. Forget the blogs, forget how you feel about me. Hate me if you want to, love me if you want. But just use your common sense,” Kelly says directly to the camera. “How stupid would it be for me, with my crazy past and what I’ve been through – oh right now I just think I need to be a monster and hold girls against their will, chain them up in my basement, and don’t let them eat, don’t let them out, unless they need some shoes down the street from their uncle!” Watch below.