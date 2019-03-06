Charly Bliss – “Chatroom” Video

Band To Watch alumni Charly Bliss’ debut album, Guppy, was one of the best albums of 2017. Last September, the New York power-pop four-piece announced a departure from their original sound with the alt-rocking single “Heaven.” The track was served as a palate cleanser, preparing us for last month’s “Capacity,” the sticky, hook-heavy lead single from their forthcoming sophomore LP, Young Enough. Today, we get another taste of what’s to come with “Chatroom.”

“Chatroom” ventures further into the band’s pop foray with bright riffs, some funky bass, and a killer earworm of a chorus. The Maegan Houang-directed music video, as well as the story behind the song, break down its cheery exterior.

“I was sexually assaulted by someone I dated and I wrote ‘Chatroom,’ and most of Young Enough, as a way of processing that experience and explaining it to myself,” frontwoman Eva Hendricks explains in a statement. “‘Chatroom’ is a song about reaching ecstatic joy through consuming rage. Simply put, it’s a colossal ‘fuck you’ and a celebration of reaching the point of a ‘fuck you’ that isn’t diluted by self-blame or apologies.”

In the video, Hendricks finds herself in a cult with a group of other women, at the hands of their abusive male leader. He leads them in prayer, weighs them, examines them, and crowns his favorite. Hendricks is given the honor and told to kill one of her fellow cult members. Watch below and see what happens.

TOUR DATES:

03/07 – Kingston, NY @ BSP Kingston

03/08 – Asbury Park, NJ @ Wonder Bar

03/09 – Norfolk, VA @ Toast

03/10 – Lancaster, PA @ Chameleon Club

03/13 – Austin, TX @ Cheer Up Charlie’s (Stereogum Party / 4:30 PM)

03/13 – Austin, TX @ Australia House (Laneway Party / 1:00 PM)

03/14 – Austin, TX @ SXSW

03/15 – Austin, TX @ SXSW

05/03 – Amsterdam, Netherlands @ Cinetol

05/04 – Hamburg, Germany @ Hafenklang

05/05 – Berlin, Germany @ Cassiopeia

05/07 – Paris, France @ La Boule Noire

05/09 – Manchester, UK @ Night People

05/10 – Leeds, UK @ Headrow House

05/11 – Brighton, UK @ The Great Escape

05/13 – London, UK @ The Garage (venue upgraded)

06/06 – Philadelphia, PA @ The Foundry

06/07 – Washington, DC @ U Street Music Hall

06/08 – Hamden, CT @ Space Ballroom

06/09 – Cambridge, MA @ The Sinclair

06/11 – Cleveland, OH @ Beachland Ballroom

06/12 – Detroit, MI @ Loving Touch

06/14 – Cincinnati, OH @ Top Cats

06/15 – Chicago, IL @ Lincoln Hall

06/16 – Minneapolis, MN @ 7th Street Entry

06/18 – Denver, CO @ Marquis Theater

06/19 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Urban Lounge

06/21 – Portland, OR @ Holocene

06/22 – Seattle, WA @ The Crocodile

06/24 – Oakland, CA @ The New Parish

06/27 – Los Angeles, CA @ Lodge Room

06/28 – Anaheim, CA @ Chain Reaction

06/29 – San Diego, CA @ The Casbah

06/30 – Phoenix, AZ @ The Rebel Lounge

07/02 – Dallas, TX @ Cambridge Room (House of Blues)

07/03 – Austin, TX @ Stubb’s BBQ Indoors

07/05 – Houston, TX @ Bronze Peacock (House of Blues)

07/06 – New Orleans, LA @ Gasa Gasa

07/07 – Atlanta, GA @ The Masquerade Purgatory

07/09 – Nashville, TN @ High Watt

07/12 – New York, NY @ Bowery Ballroom

07/21 – Toronto, ON @ Eacho Beach *

07/26 – Montreal, QC @ Montreal 77

* w/ PUP

Young Enough is out 5/10 on Barsuk. Pre-order it here.