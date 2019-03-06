Charly Bliss – “Chatroom” Video

Band To Watch alumni Charly Bliss’ debut album, Guppy, was one of the best albums of 2017. Last September, the New York power-pop four-piece announced a departure from their original sound with the alt-rocking single “Heaven.” The track was served as a palate cleanser, preparing us for last month’s “Capacity,” the sticky, hook-heavy lead single from their forthcoming sophomore LP, Young Enough. Today, we get another taste of what’s to come with “Chatroom.”
“Chatroom” ventures further into the band’s pop foray with bright riffs, some funky bass, and a killer earworm of a chorus. The Maegan Houang-directed music video, as well as the story behind the song, break down its cheery exterior.
“I was sexually assaulted by someone I dated and I wrote ‘Chatroom,’ and most of Young Enough, as a way of processing that experience and explaining it to myself,” frontwoman Eva Hendricks explains in a statement. “‘Chatroom’ is a song about reaching ecstatic joy through consuming rage. Simply put, it’s a colossal ‘fuck you’ and a celebration of reaching the point of a ‘fuck you’ that isn’t diluted by self-blame or apologies.”
In the video, Hendricks finds herself in a cult with a group of other women, at the hands of their abusive male leader. He leads them in prayer, weighs them, examines them, and crowns his favorite. Hendricks is given the honor and told to kill one of her fellow cult members. Watch below and see what happens.
TOUR DATES:
03/07 – Kingston, NY @ BSP Kingston
03/08 – Asbury Park, NJ @ Wonder Bar
03/09 – Norfolk, VA @ Toast
03/10 – Lancaster, PA @ Chameleon Club
03/13 – Austin, TX @ Cheer Up Charlie’s (Stereogum Party / 4:30 PM)
03/13 – Austin, TX @ Australia House (Laneway Party / 1:00 PM)
03/14 – Austin, TX @ SXSW
03/15 – Austin, TX @ SXSW
05/03 – Amsterdam, Netherlands @ Cinetol
05/04 – Hamburg, Germany @ Hafenklang
05/05 – Berlin, Germany @ Cassiopeia
05/07 – Paris, France @ La Boule Noire
05/09 – Manchester, UK @ Night People
05/10 – Leeds, UK @ Headrow House
05/11 – Brighton, UK @ The Great Escape
05/13 – London, UK @ The Garage (venue upgraded)
06/06 – Philadelphia, PA @ The Foundry
06/07 – Washington, DC @ U Street Music Hall
06/08 – Hamden, CT @ Space Ballroom
06/09 – Cambridge, MA @ The Sinclair
06/11 – Cleveland, OH @ Beachland Ballroom
06/12 – Detroit, MI @ Loving Touch
06/14 – Cincinnati, OH @ Top Cats
06/15 – Chicago, IL @ Lincoln Hall
06/16 – Minneapolis, MN @ 7th Street Entry
06/18 – Denver, CO @ Marquis Theater
06/19 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Urban Lounge
06/21 – Portland, OR @ Holocene
06/22 – Seattle, WA @ The Crocodile
06/24 – Oakland, CA @ The New Parish
06/27 – Los Angeles, CA @ Lodge Room
06/28 – Anaheim, CA @ Chain Reaction
06/29 – San Diego, CA @ The Casbah
06/30 – Phoenix, AZ @ The Rebel Lounge
07/02 – Dallas, TX @ Cambridge Room (House of Blues)
07/03 – Austin, TX @ Stubb’s BBQ Indoors
07/05 – Houston, TX @ Bronze Peacock (House of Blues)
07/06 – New Orleans, LA @ Gasa Gasa
07/07 – Atlanta, GA @ The Masquerade Purgatory
07/09 – Nashville, TN @ High Watt
07/12 – New York, NY @ Bowery Ballroom
07/21 – Toronto, ON @ Eacho Beach *
07/26 – Montreal, QC @ Montreal 77
* w/ PUP
Young Enough is out 5/10 on Barsuk. Pre-order it here.