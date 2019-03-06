Primitive And Deadly, the last studio album from the long-running drone metal titans Earth, came out five years ago. Since then, we’ve gotten a collaborative LP with the British electronic producer the Bug and a solo LP from frontman Dylan Carlson. And now, we’re finally getting another Earth album.
The band, stripped back to the core duo of Dylan Carlson on guitar and bass and Adrienne Davies on drums and percussion, has just announced a new album called Full Upon Her Burning Lips. “Previous Earth records were quite lush sounding, and I wanted a more upfront and drier sound, using very few studio effects,” Carlson says.
“I wanted this to be a ‘sexy’ record, a record acknowledging the ‘witchy’ and ‘sensual’ aspects in the music,” he adds. “Sort of a ‘witch’s garden’ kind of theme, with references to mind altering plants and animals that people have always held superstitious beliefs towards. A conjuror or root doctor’s herbarium of songs, as it were.”
Today they’ve shared the monumental, majestic instrumental track “Cats On The Briar,” which is “simultaneously uplifting and ominous, with a sense of perilous beauty,” as Carlson tells Consequence Of Sound. “It was the first song written for the new album. Inspired by a vision of my wife, Holly, dancing through a desert landscape, filled with dangerous flora and fauna.” Listen below.
TRACKLIST:
01 “Datura’s Crimson Veils”
02 “Exaltation Of Larks”
03 “Cats On The Briar”
04 “The Colour Of Poison”
05 “Descending Belladonna”
06 “She Rides An Air Of Malevolence”
07 “Maidens Catafalque”
08 “An Unnatural Carousel”
09 “The Mandrake’s Hymn”
10 “A Wretched Country Of Dusk”
TOUR DATES (w/ Helms Alee):
05/24 Seattle, WA @ Neumos
05/25 Portland, OR @ Doug Fir Lounge
05/28 San Francisco, CA @ Great American
05/29 Los Angeles, CA @ The Echo
05/31 Los Angeles, CA @ The Echo
06/01 Phoenix, AZ @ Rebel Lounge
06/02 Albuquerque, NM @ Sister
06/04 Austin, TX @ Barracuda
06/05 Dallas, TX @ Club Dada
06/07 Houston, TX @ The Secret Group
06/08 Baton Rouge, LA @ Mid City Ballroom
06/10 Orlando, FL @ Wills Pub
06/11 Atlanta, GA @ The Masquerade
06/12 Carrboro, NC @ Cat’s Cradle
06/14 Richmond, VA @ Gallery 5
06/15 Baltimore, MD @ Ottobar
06/16 Philadelphia, PA @ Johnny Brenda’s
06/18 Somerville, MA @ ONCE Ballroom
06/19 New York, NY @ Le Poisson Rouge
06/21 Pittsburgh, PA @ Spirit Hall
06/22 Detroit, MI @ El Club
06/23 Chicago, IL @ The Empty Bottle
06/24 Minneapolis, MN @ 7th St. Entry
06/27 Denver, CO @ Marquis Theatre
06/28 Salt Lake City, UT @ Urban Lounge
06/29 Boise, ID @ Neurolux
Full Upon Her Burning Lips is out 5/24 via Sargent House. Pre-order it here.