Primitive And Deadly, the last studio album from the long-running drone metal titans Earth, came out five years ago. Since then, we’ve gotten a collaborative LP with the British electronic producer the Bug and a solo LP from frontman Dylan Carlson. And now, we’re finally getting another Earth album.

The band, stripped back to the core duo of Dylan Carlson on guitar and bass and Adrienne Davies on drums and percussion, has just announced a new album called Full Upon Her Burning Lips. “Previous Earth records were quite lush sounding, and I wanted a more upfront and drier sound, using very few studio effects,” Carlson says.

“I wanted this to be a ‘sexy’ record, a record acknowledging the ‘witchy’ and ‘sensual’ aspects in the music,” he adds. “Sort of a ‘witch’s garden’ kind of theme, with references to mind altering plants and animals that people have always held superstitious beliefs towards. A conjuror or root doctor’s herbarium of songs, as it were.”

Today they’ve shared the monumental, majestic instrumental track “Cats On The Briar,” which is “simultaneously uplifting and ominous, with a sense of perilous beauty,” as Carlson tells Consequence Of Sound. “It was the first song written for the new album. Inspired by a vision of my wife, Holly, dancing through a desert landscape, filled with dangerous flora and fauna.” Listen below.

TRACKLIST:

01 “Datura’s Crimson Veils”

02 “Exaltation Of Larks”

03 “Cats On The Briar”

04 “The Colour Of Poison”

05 “Descending Belladonna”

06 “She Rides An Air Of Malevolence”

07 “Maidens Catafalque”

08 “An Unnatural Carousel”

09 “The Mandrake’s Hymn”

10 “A Wretched Country Of Dusk”

TOUR DATES (w/ Helms Alee):

05/24 Seattle, WA @ Neumos

05/25 Portland, OR @ Doug Fir Lounge

05/28 San Francisco, CA @ Great American

05/29 Los Angeles, CA @ The Echo

05/31 Los Angeles, CA @ The Echo

06/01 Phoenix, AZ @ Rebel Lounge

06/02 Albuquerque, NM @ Sister

06/04 Austin, TX @ Barracuda

06/05 Dallas, TX @ Club Dada

06/07 Houston, TX @ The Secret Group

06/08 Baton Rouge, LA @ Mid City Ballroom

06/10 Orlando, FL @ Wills Pub

06/11 Atlanta, GA @ The Masquerade

06/12 Carrboro, NC @ Cat’s Cradle

06/14 Richmond, VA @ Gallery 5

06/15 Baltimore, MD @ Ottobar

06/16 Philadelphia, PA @ Johnny Brenda’s

06/18 Somerville, MA @ ONCE Ballroom

06/19 New York, NY @ Le Poisson Rouge

06/21 Pittsburgh, PA @ Spirit Hall

06/22 Detroit, MI @ El Club

06/23 Chicago, IL @ The Empty Bottle

06/24 Minneapolis, MN @ 7th St. Entry

06/27 Denver, CO @ Marquis Theatre

06/28 Salt Lake City, UT @ Urban Lounge

06/29 Boise, ID @ Neurolux

Full Upon Her Burning Lips is out 5/24 via Sargent House. Pre-order it here.