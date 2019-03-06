Pitchfork Music Festival 2019 Lineup

Pitchfork Music Festival has announced the lineup for its 2019 Chicago edition. The headliners this year are HAIM, the Isley Brothers (celebrating their 60th anniversary), and Robyn.
Other acts performing include Mavis Staples, Belle & Sebastian, Charli XCX, Earl Sweatshirt, Stereolab, Whitney, Jeremih, Kurt Vile, Khruangbin, Sky Ferreira, Pusha T, Clairo, Low, Parquet Courts, Snail Mail, Soccer Mommy, and many more.
This year’s festival will take place from 7/19-21 at Union Park. Tickets and more information are available here.
Check out the full lineup below.
Friday, 7/19:
HAIM
Mavis Staples
Earl Sweatshirt
Jeremih
Sky Ferreira
Low
Soccer Mommy
Julia Holter
Grapetooth
Rico Nasty
Valee
Standing on the Corner
MIKE
Great Black Music Ensemble
Saturday, 7/20
The Isley Brothers – 60th Anniversary Celebration
Belle & Sebastian
Stereolab
Kurt Vile
Pusha-T
Parquet Courts
Freddie Gibbs
Amber Mark
Jay Som
Cate Le Bon
Tirzah
CHAI
Ric Wilson
Lala Lala
Sunday, 7/21:
Robyn
Charli XCX
Whitney
Khruangbin
Clairo
Snail Mail
Neneh Cherry
Ibeyi
Amen Dunes
JPEGMAFIA
Flasher
Black Midi
Dreezy
Tasha