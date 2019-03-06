Pitchfork Music Festival 2019 Lineup

Pitchfork Music Festival has announced the lineup for its 2019 Chicago edition. The headliners this year are HAIM, the Isley Brothers (celebrating their 60th anniversary), and Robyn.

Other acts performing include Mavis Staples, Belle & Sebastian, Charli XCX, Earl Sweatshirt, Stereolab, Whitney, Jeremih, Kurt Vile, Khruangbin, Sky Ferreira, Pusha T, Clairo, Low, Parquet Courts, Snail Mail, Soccer Mommy, and many more.

This year’s festival will take place from 7/19-21 at Union Park. Tickets and more information are available here.

Check out the full lineup below.

Friday, 7/19:

HAIM

Mavis Staples

Earl Sweatshirt

Jeremih

Sky Ferreira

Low

Soccer Mommy

Julia Holter

Grapetooth

Rico Nasty

Valee

Standing on the Corner

MIKE

Great Black Music Ensemble

Saturday, 7/20

The Isley Brothers – 60th Anniversary Celebration

Belle & Sebastian

Stereolab

Kurt Vile

Pusha-T

Parquet Courts

Freddie Gibbs

Amber Mark

Jay Som

Cate Le Bon

Tirzah

CHAI

Ric Wilson

Lala Lala

Sunday, 7/21:

Robyn

Charli XCX

Whitney

Khruangbin

Clairo

Snail Mail

Neneh Cherry

Ibeyi

Amen Dunes

JPEGMAFIA

Flasher

Black Midi

Dreezy

Tasha