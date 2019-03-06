J.I.D – “Off Da Zoinkys” Video (Feat. Ansel Elgort)

The young Atlanta rapper J.I.D impressed a whole lot of people — including us — with last year’s DiCaprio 2, an LP-length display of twisty fast-rap virtuosity that we named one of the best rap albums of 2018. And now, he’s coming through with a music video for the DiCaprio 2 cut “Off Da Zoinkys” featuring Baby Driver star Ansel Elgort.

Robert Altman’s low-key 1973 Raymond Chandler adaptation The Long Goodbye is apparently one of J.I.D’s favorite movies. And the “Off Da Zoinkys” video, directed by Scott Lazer, is essentially a remake of the film’s opening sequence featuring Ansel Elgort instead of Elliott Gould. He wakes up, smokes, dances around his apartment, and attempts to feed his cat. Watch it all go down below.

DiCaprio 2 is out now on Dreamville/Interscope.