The Get Up Kids – “Satellite” Video

Last year, ’90s golden era emo heroes the Get Up Kids returned with the Kicker EP, their first new music in seven years. And today, they’ve announced a new album called Problems, their first full-length since 2011’s There Are Rules. They recorded the LP with the Grammy Award-winning Kurt Vile/the National producer Peter Katis, and today, they’re sharing a music video for its anthemic lead single “Satellite.”

“I started writing ‘Satellite’ about my son who’s 14 and a total introvert — not antisocial, he just genuinely likes to keep to himself,” says guitarist/vocalist Matt Pryor. “But then somewhere down the line I started singing about myself — about how even when you’re playing a show to a room full of people, I can still feel anxious and isolated.”

“The feeling of being isolated in a big city can be depressing,” adds director Kerstin Ebert. “But instead of making this a sad story, I added a cardboard man named Hank to the storyline — a guy who lives like a normal human being amongst 8 million other people in New York City. Even though Hank’s adventurous ambitions as well as his facial expressions are very limited, he is the heart of the story and the biggest dreamer of all.”

The song’s Ebert-directed video intersperses black-and-white footage of the band performing with scenes of little cardboard Hank going about his day — reading the paper, taking the subway to work, falling asleep in meetings, buying frozen pizzas at the bodega. Watch and listen to “Satellite” below.

TRACKLIST:

01 “Satellite “

02 “The Problem Is Me”

03 “Salina”

04 “Now Or Never”

05 “Lou Barlow”

06 “Fairweather Friends”

07 “Common Ground”

08 “Waking Up Alone”

09 “The Advocate”

10 “Symphony of Silence”

11 “Brakelines”

12 “Your Ghost Is Gone”

SXSW DATES:

03/13 Austin, TX @ The Mohawk (Polyvinyl Showcase, 11:45 PM)

3/14 Austin, TX # Scoot Inn (Brooklyn Bowl x Consequence Of Sound, 11:00 PM)

Problems is out 5/10 via Polyvinyl. Pre-order it here.