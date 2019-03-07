M83 – “Karl”

M83 have announced Knife + Heart, their soundtrack for the French film of the same name directed by M83 frontman Anthony Gonzalez’s brother Yann. This will be M83’s third feature film soundtrack following their work on Yann Gonzalez’s debut feature You And The Night and the Tom Cruise movie Oblivion, both of which came out in 2013. It’ll also be M83’s first album with original member Nicolas Fromageau since 2003’s Dead Cities, Red Seas & Lost Ghosts.

According to a press release, Knife + Heart is a “noir-tinged erotic slasher that explores the seedy underbelly of Paris in the 1970s. Vanessa Paradis stars as Anne, the producer of third-rate gay pornography who strives to win back the affections of Lois — her editor and erstwhile lover — by shooting her most ambitious film yet. But events take a violent and dark turn when one after another, Anne’s actors fall prey to a masked killer whose bloodlust knows no bounds.”

“We wanted to recapture the Gialli ambiance of the ’70s, to feel that sinister yet sentimental tone,” Yann Gonzalez explains. “Anthony and I are both poetical and even sentimental, in a certain way. We wanted to dive in headlong, particularly as melancholy and poetry are found in numerous ’70s horror film soundtracks, from films by Lucio Fulci to those by Mario Bava. I’m thinking in particular of the harrowing soundtracks of Don’t Torture A Duckling or Twitch Of The Death Nerve.”

The film premiered at the Cannes Film Festival last year and will be screened at select theaters in the United States starting next week. M83’s soundtrack will be out on Friday, and today, they’ve shared a track called “Karl,” which begins with spidery acoustic plucking before bursting into its full synth-streaked gothic glory. Listen and find the Knife + Heart soundtrack tracklist and screening dates below.

TRACKLIST:

01 “Thrash Me” (by Malaria!)

02 “Corridor”

03 “Karl”

04 “Mercedes” (by La Maison)

05 “Vision 1″

06 “La Flicaille”

07 “Filature”

08 “Malaguena” (by Pico)

09 “Vision 2″

10 “Tu M’as Tuée”

11 “Sauna”

12 “Voyance”

13 “Un Couteau Dans Le Coeur”

14 “Sombre Vision”

15 “Pyramides”

16 “Lettre Lois”

17 “Detective Rachid”

18 “La Caverne”

19 “Le Tueur Homo”

20 “Sauna Cheap Version”

21 “De Sperme et d’eau Fraiche”

22 “Hicham”

23 “Cinéma Kill”

24 “Vision Finale”

25 “Love’s Refrain” (by Jefre Cantu-Ledesma)

26 “Un Couteau Dans Le Coeur – Reprise”

27 “End Credits”

SCREENINGS:

03/15-21 New York, NY @ The Roxy Cinema Tribeca *

03/15-21 Brooklyn, NY @ Alamo Drafthouse Brooklyn *

03/22-28 Los Angeles, CA @ Landmark’s Nuart Theatre +

03/23 Boston, MA @ Boston Underground Film Festival

03/27-04/04 San Francisco, CA @ Alamo Drafthouse Mission *

03/28-29 Cleveland, OH @ Cleveland International Film Festival

03/29 Boston, MA @ WickedQueer

03/29-04/04 Los Angeles, CA @ Arena Cinelounge

03/29-04/04 Yonkers, NY @ Alamo Drafthouse

04/03 Washington, DC @ Alamo Drafthouse Woodbridge

04/05-06 Detroit, MI @ Landmark’s Main Art Theatre

04/05-11 Chicago, IL @ Music Box Theatre ^

04/05-11 Philadelphia, PA @ Landmark’s Ritz at The Bourse

04/05-18 Grand Rapids, Michigan @ Urban Institute for Contemporary Arts

04/12-19 Austin, TX @ Alamo Drafthouse South Lamar ^

04/13 Bethlehem, PA @ Frank Banko Alehouse

04/19-25 Denver, CO @ Sie FilmCenter ^

04/19-25 Phoenix, AZ @ FilmBar

04/19-25 Tucson, AZ @ The Loft Cinema

04/23 Winchester, VA @ Alamo Drafthouse Winchester

04/26 Pittsburgh, PA @ PUFF/Reel Q

04/28 St. Louis, MO @ QFest

05/02 Milwaukee, WI @ Union Cinema ^

05/08 Iowa City, IA @ FilmScene

^ 35mm screening

* 35mm screening and Q&A with Yann Gonzalez

+ 35mm screening and Q&A with Yann Gonzalez and co-writer Cristiano Mangione

