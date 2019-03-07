Local Natives – “Café Amarillo” Video

Local Natives released their most recent album, Sunlit Youth, back in 2016. They’ve kept relatively quiet, aside from a one-off single in 2017, but today they return with their first new music in over two years, “Café Amarillo.” The shimmering new track comes with a video directed by Van Alpert. It shows the California band driving through and playing in the desert. Watch below.
TOUR DATES:
05/15 – Vancouver, BC @ Commodore Ballroom
05/16 – Seattle, WA @ Neptune Theater
05/17 – Seattle, WA @ Neptune Theater
05/18 – Portland, OR @ Roseland Theater
05/21 – Minneapolis, MN @ First Avenue
05/23 – Chicago, IL @ Thalia Hall
05/24 – Chicago, IL @ Thalia Hall
05/25 – Detroit, MI @ Majestic Theater
05/27 – Toronto, ON @ Phoenix Concert Theater
05/28 – Montreal, QC @ The Rialto Theater
05/30 – Boston, MA @ Paradise Rock Club
05/31 – Boston, MA @ Paradise Rock Club
06/01 – Pittsburgh, PA @ Stage AE
06/03 – Washington, DC @ 9:30 Club
06/04 – Washington, DC @ 9:30 Club
06/06 – Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Steel
06/07 – Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Steel
06/08 – Philadelphia, PA @ Union Transfer
06/10 – Raleigh, NC @ The Ritz
06/11 – Atlanta, GA @ Buckhead Theater
06/13 – San Antonio, TX @ The Aztec Theater
06/14 – Dallas, TX @ House of Blues
06/15 – Austin, TX @ Stubb’s Waller Creek Amphitheater
06/17 – Denver, CO @ Ogden Theater
06/19 – San Diego, CA @ North Park Theatre
06/20 – Santa Ana, CA @ The Observatory
06/21 – Oakland, CA @ Fox Theatre
06/22 – Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Palladium
06/28 – Athena, GR @ Summer Nostos Festival