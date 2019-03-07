Local Natives – “Café Amarillo” Video

Local Natives released their most recent album, Sunlit Youth, back in 2016. They’ve kept relatively quiet, aside from a one-off single in 2017, but today they return with their first new music in over two years, “Café Amarillo.” The shimmering new track comes with a video directed by Van Alpert. It shows the California band driving through and playing in the desert. Watch below.

TOUR DATES:

05/15 – Vancouver, BC @ Commodore Ballroom

05/16 – Seattle, WA @ Neptune Theater

05/17 – Seattle, WA @ Neptune Theater

05/18 – Portland, OR @ Roseland Theater

05/21 – Minneapolis, MN @ First Avenue

05/23 – Chicago, IL @ Thalia Hall

05/24 – Chicago, IL @ Thalia Hall

05/25 – Detroit, MI @ Majestic Theater

05/27 – Toronto, ON @ Phoenix Concert Theater

05/28 – Montreal, QC @ The Rialto Theater

05/30 – Boston, MA @ Paradise Rock Club

05/31 – Boston, MA @ Paradise Rock Club

06/01 – Pittsburgh, PA @ Stage AE

06/03 – Washington, DC @ 9:30 Club

06/04 – Washington, DC @ 9:30 Club

06/06 – Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Steel

06/07 – Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Steel

06/08 – Philadelphia, PA @ Union Transfer

06/10 – Raleigh, NC @ The Ritz

06/11 – Atlanta, GA @ Buckhead Theater

06/13 – San Antonio, TX @ The Aztec Theater

06/14 – Dallas, TX @ House of Blues

06/15 – Austin, TX @ Stubb’s Waller Creek Amphitheater

06/17 – Denver, CO @ Ogden Theater

06/19 – San Diego, CA @ North Park Theatre

06/20 – Santa Ana, CA @ The Observatory

06/21 – Oakland, CA @ Fox Theatre

06/22 – Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Palladium

06/28 – Athena, GR @ Summer Nostos Festival