J-E-T-S – “Potions” (Feat. Dawn Richard)

J-E-T-S is a collaborative project between Machinedrum and Jimmy Edgar. This week they’ve released a new song called “Potions” featuring none other than multi-dimensional genius Dawn Richard. The track comes from their upcoming debut album ZOOPSA that’s expected in May.

Machinedrum and Dawn Richard, aka DAWN, have collaborated previously. He produced her track “Wake Up,” and the duo put the work in on 2016’s abstract pop track “Do It 4 U.”

The title “Potions” is beyond fitting for DAWN, whose colossal independent output since her time in 2000s pop group Danity Kane can only be described as sonic alchemy. Earlier this year, she dropped an insanely sexy yet experimental R&B record called New Breed that weaves threads from every sphere of conceptual music.

“Potions” is more angular in groove. It’s got a cleaner sound, less ambience and mainly trills off a synth riff that’s both reminiscent of modern day club-pop and singular in its own way. Long story short: It bangs. DAWN’s echoed and sometimes strategically muted vocals are always transportive, but the synths breakdown and introduce glistening keys, allowing DAWN to do what she does best: shine.

Check out “Potions” below.

ZOOSPA is out 5/24 on Innovative Leisure. You can pre-order the record here.