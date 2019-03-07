Congressmen Debate Nickelback On The House Floor

Nickelback is back, baby! And by “back,” I mean back in Stereogum headlines, specifically. Last month, Slipknot reignited their beef with Nickelback lead singer Chad Kroeger. Today, they were mentioned on the House floor. The House hearing revolved around HR1, the House Democrats’ election reform bill aimed at expanding voting rights and eliminating the influence of money in politics. But at some point, the topic of debate switched to Nickelback.

“In 2016, when the census asked for comment on this, 77,000 people did comment and only four wanted to keep this provision. That’s probably about the percent of people who think Nickelback is their favorite band in this country. It’s pretty low,” Democratic Representative Mark Pocan began.

“Why would you criticize one of the greatest bands of the ’90s? I know my colleague from Wisconsin didn’t mean to offend the many thousands upon thousands of Nickelback fans,” Republican Representative Rodney Davis responded. “I actually do have a Nickelback song on my running playlist that I listen to on a regular basis and was ridiculed by that when I posted my playlist one time and I know some in this chamber even up on the dais are laughing about that.”

Check out clips from the hearing below.

A brief debate about Nickelback on the floor of the House this afternoon. pic.twitter.com/CTBXKUTuPr — Adam Smith (@asmith83) March 7, 2019