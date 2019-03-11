Nasty Cherry – “Win”

Nasty Cherry are a new all-female rock band made up of Kitten’s Chloe Chaidez, Star Wars set decorator Georgia Somary, Charli XCX drummer Deborah Knox-Hewson, and model Gabbriette Bechtel. A press release describes them as the “brainchild” of Charli XCX, who signed the group to her Vroom Vroom Recordings imprint and collaborated extensively with them on their upcoming debut EP.
Today, Nasty Cherry have released their official debut single, “Win,” which was co-written with Charli XCX and produced by Charli/Sky Ferreira/Angel Olsen collaborator Justin Raisen. The song successfully merges shadowy ’80s post-punk riffs with a huge anthemic pop chorus, and you can hear it below.
ok so some of you may have noticed how I keep posting about @nastycherryband on my page and loads of you are asking “who the fuck even ARE Nasty Cherry anywaysss?!” I’m sure u do this coz you’re all a bunch of sassy motherfuckers (said with love) WELL let me tell you (finally!) Nasty Cherry is a band I’ve been working on for the past six months. They consist of four amazing women – @gabbriette @georgiasomary @chloechaidez & @debbiedrums. I have been co writing with them (alongside working on my own stuff – don’t freak out) working towards an ep which they’re gonna release later this year. It’s been so exciting and it feels like being back in the True Romance days. It’s inspiring for me to be so creatively involved in another project, not only with music but with videos and live ideas and all sorts of things. They release their first song on March 11th and I’m so proud to have been a part of creating it alongside the girls and @justinraisen who was also a huge part of True Romance, my first album. I honestly think if you liked my early stuff you will love them. I feel so proud to be working with these women. I don’t play instruments (sometimes privately but it’s pretty basic stuff) but these girls play and write and crush everythinggg and are so exciting and inspiring to be around. I kinda wanna be them??? I love supporting my friends and collaborating creatively and when those friends are women it sort of makes the whole thing even more magical. ✨ I hope you learn to love them as much as I do. Look out for the song March 11th. Dropping more info tomorrow. Ps if ur in LA Nasty Cherry are playing a show march 15th. ⭐️ Ticket link in bio. Love you all.