Nasty Cherry – “Win”

Nasty Cherry are a new all-female rock band made up of Kitten’s Chloe Chaidez, Star Wars set decorator Georgia Somary, Charli XCX drummer Deborah Knox-Hewson, and model Gabbriette Bechtel. A press release describes them as the “brainchild” of Charli XCX, who signed the group to her Vroom Vroom Recordings imprint and collaborated extensively with them on their upcoming debut EP.

Today, Nasty Cherry have released their official debut single, “Win,” which was co-written with Charli XCX and produced by Charli/Sky Ferreira/Angel Olsen collaborator Justin Raisen. The song successfully merges shadowy ’80s post-punk riffs with a huge anthemic pop chorus, and you can hear it below.