Watch SZA & Alicia Keys Cover Aretha Franklin’s “Day Dreaming”

Last night, CBS aired Aretha! A Grammy Celebration For The Queen Of Soul, a tribute concert to the late Aretha Franklin, who died last year.

The show, which was taped back in January, featured performances from Janelle Monáe, Common, Patti LaBelle, Celine Dion, John Legend, Brandi Carlile, Alessia Cara, and more.

SZA and Alicia Keys also linked up to cover Franklin’s “Day Dreaming.” You can watch a clip of their performance below. The full show is available to watch here.