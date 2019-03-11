Flatbush Zombies, Pro Era, & The Underachievers Share First Song As Beast Coast, “Left Hand”

The name Beast Coast has been popping up on festival lineups for years now — occasionally confused for the very different sounding Best Coast — but the rap collective, who have also gone on a couple of tours in their time together, hadn’t put out any music until today.

The group features members of Flatbush Zombies, Pro Era, and the Underachievers. The New York-based crew’s first song ever, “Left Hand,” is out now, and it’s part of a larger project, details for which will be announced at a later date.

“Left Hand” features contributions from Joey Bada$$, Flatbush Zombies, the Underachievers, Kirk Knight, Nyck Caution, and CJ Fly. It was produced by Tyler Dopps and Sam Wish.

Listen to it below.

TOUR DATES:

04/13 Morrison, CO @ Red Rocks Amphitheatre

05/12 Miami, FL @ Rolling Loud Festival

05/26 St. Paul, MN @ Soundset Festival

06/02 New York, NY @ Governors Ball

“Left Hand” is out now.