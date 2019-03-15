Singer-songwriter Gavin Turek is making a name for herself. She’s known for performing playful, confident pop bolstered by her buoyant vocals. So far, she has two EPs under her belt: 2016’s Good Look For You and 2015’s You’re Invited, the latter a collaborative project with TOKiMONSTA. Turek’s debut album is finally on its way this summer. The full-length is produced by Chris Hartz (M83, Childish Gambino) and Boys Noize. Today, Turek has shared the record’s first single and accompanying music video, “Elevator.”

In “Elevator,” we’re witness to Turek singing and jaunting around downtown Los Angeles, among greenery and in the middle of a house party. She wears some pretty killer outfits too, including a red cape designed by Hana Ardelean, the video’s director and Turek’s sister. The production of the song oscillates between ethereal and funky, aquatic and staccato — it satisfies plenty of cravings.

In a statement to Stereogum, Turek had this to say of the themes and development of “Elevator”:

I think most artists feel the need to create their own little world in order to thrive/survive; whether in the studio or at a social gathering. It can be isolating and liberating, inspiring and lonely. This song and video were inspired by those kinds of moments for me. I was in the studio with Shura and Chris Hartz, and someone kinda hummed “don’t have to touch me” and I immediately riffed off that feeling of hyper sensitivity that I feel in certain settings or around certain, magical people. That line really opened up the rest of the song to be a bit surreal, and a bit playful, like the worlds we create to cope.

Watch “Elevator” below.

Gavin Turek’s debut album is out this summer.