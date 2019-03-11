Wrecking Crew Drummer Hal Blaine Dead At 90

Hal Blaine, legendary session drummer and member of the Los Angeles studio-musician group the Wrecking Crew, has died at the age of 90, Variety reports. His family confirmed the news in a Facebook post. No further details about his death have been released.

Blaine played drums on classics like the Beach Boys’ Pet Sounds, the Ronettes’ “Be My Baby,” Simon & Garfunkel’s “Mrs. Robinson” and “Bridge Over Troubled Water,” Frank Sinatra’s Strangers in the Night,” and Nancy Sinatra’s “These Boots Are Made for Walkin’,” among others. He’s also behind number one hits like Petula Clark’s “My Love” and Jan And Dean’s “Surf City.”

Throughout the ’60s, he released solo instrumental albums. Last year, Blaine received a Lifetime Achievement Grammy. He was inducted into the Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame in 2000 and was inducted into the Modern Drummer Hall Of Fame in 2010.