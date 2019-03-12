Marissa Nadler & Stephen Brodsky – “For The Sun”

Gloom purveyor Marissa Nadler has teamed up with Cave In/Mutoid Man’s Stephen Brodsky for a collaborative album called Droneflower that’s out next month. The two of them, who first met at Brooklyn goth hub Saint Vitus Bar, struck up a friendship and started working together on music, and they recorded the album in spurts in Boston.

The album features two covers, Guns N’ Roses’ “Estranged” and Morphine’s “In Spite Of Me.” But the first track they’re sharing from it is an original, a moody piece named “For The Sun” that sees Nadler repeating, “I want to love you but I don’t know how.”

Last month, Nadler released two new solo songs, one of which featured John Cale.

Listen to the first single from Droneflower below.

TRACKLIST:

01 “Space Ghost I”

02 “For The Sun”

03 “Watch The Time”

04 “Space Ghost II”

05 “Dead West”

06 “Estranged”

07 “Shades Apart”

08 “Buried In Love”

09 “Morbid Mist”

10 “In Spite Of Me”

TOUR DATES:

03/23 Queens, NY @ MoMA PS1 (Nadler solo)

06/13 Brooklyn, NY @ Saint Vitus

06/14 Providence, RI @ Columbus Theatre

06/15 Allston, MA @ Great Scott

Droneflower is out 4/26 via Sacred Bones. Pre-order it here.