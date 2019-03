The New York Pops will pay tribute to Cyndi Lauper for the organization’s 36th Birthday Gala. Hat Full Of Stars: The Songs Of Cyndi Lauper takes place 4/29 at Carnegie Hall and will feature guest performances from Carly Rae Jepsen, Boy George, Estelle, Bridget Everett, Nona Hendryx, Annaleigh Ashford, and Stark Sands. Proceeds from the Gala support the orchestra as well as the PopsEd music education program.

Tickets start at $75 and are available here and at the Carnegie Hall box office.