A few days ago, it was announced that Tame Impala will make their Saturday Night Live debut on 3/30. SNL has just shared the musical guests and hosts for the following two episodes. Game Of Thrones’ Kit Harington will host and Sara Bareilles will perform on 4/6, followed by host Emma Stone and musical guests BTS on 4/13. This will be both Bareilles’ and BTS’ first times on SNL.

Bareilles is best known for her hit 2007 single “Love Song.” Last year, she released the lead single for her forthcoming sixth album, Amidst The Chaos. BTS, arguably the biggest boy band in the world, released their most recent album, Love Yourself: Tear, last year. It was the first K-pop album to hit number 1 in America, making them the first K-pop group with a Top 10 song.