Next week, Netflix will be releasing the Mötley Crüe movie The Dirt, which is based on the 2001 book The Dirt: Confessions Of The World’s Most Notorious Rock Band, which was collectively written by the band. Recently, Nikki Six walked back a depiction of rape that’s included in the book, saying that “it’s possibly greatly embellished or [I] made it up.” Huh!

Anyway, the release of the movie is still going forward, and its soundtrack contains four new songs that the Crüe recorded for it. One of them is a cover of Madonna’s “Like A Virgin.” In an interview with Billboard last month, when asked about whether Madonna knew of the cover, Sixx said: “I don’t know. She will soon, I imagine. Maybe we can get her in the video.”

Hear it below.