Paris Jackson immediately addressed a report claiming she had attempted suicide with a strong denial via social media on Saturday (March 16).

Moments after TMZ alleged that Michael Jackson’s daughter had been hospitalized Saturday morning following an alleged suicide attempt, the actress and model denied the story, directly referring to it as “lies lies lies omg and more lies” in a response to Real Housewives Of New York star Bethenny Frankel.

lies lies lies omg and more lies https://t.co/LP0axo2zZd — Paris-Michael K. J. (@ParisJackson) March 16, 2019

Frankel — who initially reacted to the report by writing that “we are the product of our parents’ unresolved issues” while stressing Jackson is a “very loving person” — has since deleted her tweet.)

Jackson called TMZ “liars,” and had tweeted a few eye-rolling emojis before she directly called out the outlet for their report. A source tells Billboard that Paris received medical treatment on Saturday morning, but that reports of a suicide attempt are untrue. (Billboard has reached out to representatives for Jackson and the Jackson estate for comment.)

fuck you you fucking liars — Paris-Michael K. J. (@ParisJackson) March 16, 2019

In the wake of Leaving Neverland, the documentary that resurfaces sexual misconduct allegations against her father, Jackson has kept silent regarding the film up until Friday night (March 14), when she responded on Twitter and said that it’s “not her role” to speak on claims against her father and that she’s “just tryna get everyone to chill out and go with the flow, be mellow and think about the bigger picture.”