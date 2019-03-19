The two members of Wye Oak remain extremely productive in between album cycles. Most indie music fans are aware of Jenn Wasner’s solo work as Flock Of Dimes, and perhaps you remember her great Dungeonesse side project or her production work for artists like Madeline Kenney. But did you know Andy Stack, the other half of Wye Oak, is similarly prolific?

Stack was the touring drummer for EL VY, the side project pairing the National’s Matt Berninger with Menomena’s Brent Knopf. Since 2017’s he’s been a touring member of Lambchop, too. He’s performed on recordings by Madeline Kenney, Helado Negro, and Shearwater, remixed others by the likes of Sylvan Esso and T. Rex, and done a bit of composing for film as well. And now he’s signed to Wye Oak’s label home, Merge Records, with his solo project, Joyero.

“Salt Mine,” Joyero’s first single for Merge, is out today. It finds Stack cooing gently into an array of drum and synth sounds that conjure moody vibes reminiscent of Wye Oak but add up to something a bit more rhythmically busy — which, I guess, is what you’d expect from Wye Oak’s drummer.

In a press release, Stack provided some context:

Today I’m sharing some music that has been a long time coming. I recorded it out in the desert last winter, and the name of the project is Joyero. Sounds like Joy Arrow. Or Joy Air, Oh! “Salt Mine” draws on lingering physical paranoias, persistent truths which keep coming in spite of the barriers that we erect. More songs about paranoia coming soon, so stay tuned!

Listen to “Salt Mine” below, where you can also find Joyero’s tour dates.

TOUR DATES:

04/12 Nijmegen, NL @ Doornroosje*

04/13 Copenhagen, DK @ DR Koncerthuset, Studie 2*

04/14 Oslo, NO @ Röverstaden*

04/15 Gothenburg, SE @ Pustervik*

04/17 Leipzig, DE @ Felsenkeller*

04/18 Munich, DE @ Muffathalle*

04/19 Vienna, AT @ WUK*

04/20 Darmstadt, DE @ Centralstation*

04/21 London, UK @ EartH*

04/23 Paris, FR @ Maroquinerie*

04/24 Bern, CH @ Dachstock, Reitschule*

04/25 Zurich, CH @ Rote Fabrik*

04/26 Berlin, DE @ Funkhaus*

04/27 Cologne, DE @ Gloria*

04/30 Amsterdam, NL @ Paradiso Noord*

07/27 Carrboro, NC @ MRG30 Festival

* w/ Lambchop