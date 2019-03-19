Jamila Woods – “Eartha”

When Jamila Woods announced LEGACY! LEGACY! last month, we learned each song on the album was inspired by a black icon. It was to include the Nikki Giovanni tribute Woods released last year after signing to Jagjaguwar as well as one dedicated to Zora Neale Hurston that we heard upon the album announcement. Now, the Chicago R&B singer has shared a third preview from the LP.
The latest from Woods is called “Eartha.” Inspired by Eartha Kitt, it’s an exploration of conflict in romantic love set to the kind of stylish organic groove we’ve come to expect from Woods. One recurring hook goes like so: “How many times do I sit and listen to ya? I don’t know why I sittin’ listenin’ to ya.” But the one Woods has chosen to unpack for us is this one: Who gonna share my love for me with me?”
Here’s her statement on the track:
“Who gonna share my love for me with me?” These are the thoughts that play in your head after an argument with your partner. These are the pages you write in your journal the next morning. This is everything you wish you could have said, or everything you’ve said a million times without it being heard. The moment you realize you are worthy of more. Inspired by the badass spirit and wisdom of Eartha Kitt.
Listen below.
LEGACY! LEGACY! is out 5/10 on Jagjaguwar/Closed Sessions. Pre-order it here.