Jamila Woods – “Eartha”

When Jamila Woods announced LEGACY! LEGACY! last month, we learned each song on the album was inspired by a black icon. It was to include the Nikki Giovanni tribute Woods released last year after signing to Jagjaguwar as well as one dedicated to Zora Neale Hurston that we heard upon the album announcement. Now, the Chicago R&B singer has shared a third preview from the LP.

The latest from Woods is called “Eartha.” Inspired by Eartha Kitt, it’s an exploration of conflict in romantic love set to the kind of stylish organic groove we’ve come to expect from Woods. One recurring hook goes like so: “How many times do I sit and listen to ya? I don’t know why I sittin’ listenin’ to ya.” But the one Woods has chosen to unpack for us is this one: Who gonna share my love for me with me?”

Here’s her statement on the track:

“Who gonna share my love for me with me?” These are the thoughts that play in your head after an argument with your partner. These are the pages you write in your journal the next morning. This is everything you wish you could have said, or everything you’ve said a million times without it being heard. The moment you realize you are worthy of more. Inspired by the badass spirit and wisdom of Eartha Kitt.

Listen below.

TOUR DATES:

05/22 – St. Paul, MN @ The Turf Club

05/24 – Detroit, MI @ El Club

05/26 – Chicago, IL @ Thalia Hall

05/28 – Cleveland, OH @ House of Blues – Cleveland, Cambridge Room

05/29 – Toronto, ON @ Velvet Underground

05/31 – Brooklyn, NY @ Music Hall of Williamsburg

06/01 – Boston, MA @ Brighton Music Hall

06/03 – Philadelphia, PA @ The Foundry at The Fillmore

06/04 – Washington, DC @ Union Stage

06/06 – Raleigh, NC @ Kings

06/07 – Atlanta, GA @ Masquerade – Hell Stage

06/08 – New Orleans, LA @ Gasa Gasa

06/10 – Houston, TX @ The Studio At Warehouse Live

06/11 – Austin, TX @ Barracuda

06/12 – Dallas, TX @ Deep Ellum Art Co.

06/15 – Denver, CO @ Lost Lake

06/17 – Phoenix, AZ @ Valley Bar

06/18 – San Diego, CA @ Casbah

06/19 – Santa Ana, CA @ Constellation Room

06/21 – Los Angeles, CA @ El Rey Theatre

06/22 – San Fransisco, CA @ Great American Music Hall

06/23 – Berkeley, CA @ Cornerstone Brewery

06/25 – Portland, OR @ Star Theater

06/26 – Seattle, WA @ The Crocodile

06/27 – Vancouver, BC @ Biltmore Cabaret

LEGACY! LEGACY! is out 5/10 on Jagjaguwar/Closed Sessions. Pre-order it here.