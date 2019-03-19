The Dream Syndicate – “Put Some Miles On”

The Paisley Underground rockers the Dream Syndicate reunited in 2012, and five years later, they released Did I Find Myself Here?, their first new album in almost 30 years. Fortunately, we won’t have to wait that long for the next one: These Times, which the band recorded in Virginia with producer John Agnello, is due out in May, right after they head out for a few tour dates with ’70s glam-rock band Mott The Hoople.

We’e already heard one song from These Times, the hypnotically droning “Black Light.” And today, the Dream Syndicate have shared another, a pulsing motorik groove called “Put Some Miles On,” which comes with psychedelic road trip visuals from David Dalglish. “I put some miles on/ still a long long ways to go,” frontman Steve Wynn sings.

“This is our third video directed by David Dalglish, a Scotsman who is gradually becoming the official visual interpreter of our music,” Wynn explains. “And I love the way he captured the triple meaning of ‘Put Some Miles On’ — actual road miles logged, the ensuing experience and wisdom of the turning of the calendar pages and, of course, our love of Miles Davis himself. It’s truly a zig zag marathon!” Watch and listen below.

TOUR DATES:

04/05 Detroit, MI @ The Fillmore w/ Mott the Hoople

04/6 Cleveland, OH @ Masonic w/ Mott the Hoople

04/08 Glenside, PA @ Keswick Theatre w/ Mott the Hoople

04/09 Boston, MA @ Orpheum Theatre w/ Mott the Hoople

05/10 Washington DC @ U Street Music Hall

05/11 Sellersville, PA @ Sellersville Theater

05/16 New York, NY @ Mercury Lounge

05/17 New York, NY @ Mercury Lounge

05/18 Somerville, MA @ Once

05/30 Milwaukee, WI @ Collectivo

06/01 Chicago, IL @ The Hide Out

These Times is out 5/3 via Anti-. Pre-order it here.