Cardi B To Make Feature Film Debut In Stripper Revenge Movie Hustlers

Cardi B is bringing her considerable charisma to the silver screen. Deadline reports that the rapper is set to make her feature film debut in Hustlers, a movie based on “The Hustlers At Scores,” a late-2015 article in The Cut about a group of former strippers who stole from rich Wall Street men.

In addition to Cardi B, Hustlers stars Jennifer Lopez, Constance Wu, Riverdale’s Lili Reinhart, Keke Palmer, Julia Stiles, and Mercedes Ruehl. Mette Towley and Transparent’s Trace Lysette are also in negotiations to join the cast.

Lorene Scafaria (Seeking A Friend For The End Of The World, The Meddler) is attached to direct the film from her own screenplay. Shooting begins this week in New York City.