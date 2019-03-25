Filthy Friends, the supergroup led by Sleater-Kinney’s Corin Tucker and R.E.M.’s Peter Buck, are ramping up for the release of their sophomore album, Emerald City. Our first taste of the record was “Last Chance County,” an anti-capitalist anthem. Today we’re premiering its second single, a similarly anti-establishment, politically-slanted tune.

The new single’s title is also gunning to give the current president a new moniker: “November Man” (though some might say he also resembles a certain Mr. November). “Long skinny tie/ And hair of gold/ You made the deal/ Our future sold,” Tucker sings, conjuring indelible, potentially unsavory imagery. The song’s sound is blown out and galvanized — both hopeful for political possibilities and scathing towards our current power structures.

Filthy Friends are also sharing a new Emerald Valley album trailer today featuring footage from the record sessions. Below, listen to “November Man” and watch the trailer.

Emerald Valley is out 5/3 via Kill Rock Stars. Pre-order it here.