Grimes Announces New Album Miss_Anthropocene

Grimes released her masterful last album, Art Angels, back in 2015. She’s been working on its follow-up LP for a while now, and so far we’ve only heard the 2018 single “We Appreciate Power.” Last week, she released a standalone “demo” called “Pretty Dark.” Now, Grimes has announced her new album, Miss_Anthropocene. She shared the news tonight in an Instagram post.

“It’s a concept album about the anthropomorphic Goddess of climate Change: A psychedelic, space-dwelling demon/ beauty-Queen who relishes the end of the world. She’s composed of Ivory and Oil,” the Instagram caption reads. “Each song will be a different embodiment of human extinction as depicted through a Pop star Demonology. The first song ‘we appreciate power’, introduced the pro-AI-propaganda girl group who embody our potential enslavement/destruction at the hands of Artificial General intelligence.”

She mentions the possibility of an EP or “a few more singles of synth-based stuff” to come out before the album. “Its mostly ethereal nu metal (ish), and I know a lot of ppl miss the synths and whatnot,” she writes. A commenter asked if the album included features, two which Grimes responded, “im supposed to text with Rico nasty tomorrow. And I shuld prob finish that track with Loona, so hopefully those work out.”

Read the full post below.